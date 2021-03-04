Aviva PLC Has $17.43 Million Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $17,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 57,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,626,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $186,850,000. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of TWLO opened at $364.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.55. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The stock has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a PE ratio of -128.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total transaction of $723,775.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.75, for a total value of $524,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,042 shares of company stock valued at $85,756,404 in the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.50.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.