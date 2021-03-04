Aviva PLC Has $18.15 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Aviva PLC grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $18,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,590,951,000 after buying an additional 2,946,683 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Analog Devices by 19.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,493,000 after buying an additional 4,199,225 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,094,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,343,473,000 after buying an additional 184,628 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,067,000 after buying an additional 1,104,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,179,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $487,665,000 after buying an additional 73,905 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist raised their target price on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.20.

ADI opened at $149.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $499,416.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,242.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total transaction of $249,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,741 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,175 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

