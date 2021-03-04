Aviva PLC Has $19.70 Million Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $19,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,309,000 after acquiring an additional 768,315 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,630,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,574,000 after purchasing an additional 725,649 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $122,814,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Baidu by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,372,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,355,000 after purchasing an additional 500,886 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,202,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $278,764,000 after purchasing an additional 439,463 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIDU opened at $277.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $275.99 and its 200-day moving average is $178.90. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $354.82.

Baidu announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.56.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

