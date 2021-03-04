Aviva PLC Has $21.13 Million Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,462 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $21,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,171 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 17,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,719,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,802,000 after buying an additional 60,815 shares during the period. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $82.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $150.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $84.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.56.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

