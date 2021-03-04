Aviva PLC Has $21.55 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 449,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,576 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $21,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,279,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,574,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,190,702,000 after acquiring an additional 381,648 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,793,995,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312,350 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,174,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,178,000 after acquiring an additional 631,955 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,314,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,418,000 after acquiring an additional 110,244 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial stock opened at $58.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.43 and its 200-day moving average is $45.92. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 228,574 shares of company stock worth $11,510,241. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

