Aviva PLC Has $22.59 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,975 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $22,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 67,676 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,340 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the software company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk stock opened at $269.30 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $321.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $297.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The stock has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Griffin Securities upped their target price on Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.17.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

