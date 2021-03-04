Aviva PLC Has $24.06 Million Stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 72.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266,141 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.11% of Altice USA worth $24,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. 58.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altice USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Altice USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.69.

In other news, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $1,446,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,369,249.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

ATUS stock opened at $32.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 182.18 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.55.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

