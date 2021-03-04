Aviva PLC Has $24.51 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,128 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $24,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,750 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 7,732.8% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,462,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,906 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 778.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,019,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,961 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,394,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of SCHW opened at $64.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $117.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $66.23.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $202,050.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $936,775.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,574.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,655,805 shares of company stock valued at $95,316,957 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.77.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.