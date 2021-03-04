Aviva PLC Increases Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,449 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $18,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Illumina by 5.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $481,158,000 after buying an additional 81,815 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in Illumina by 28.0% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,474,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $455,611,000 after buying an additional 322,674 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Illumina by 11.1% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,188,813 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $367,439,000 after buying an additional 118,880 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 7.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 705,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $218,175,000 after buying an additional 48,584 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Illumina by 125.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,717 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $182,270,000 after purchasing an additional 327,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. OTR Global upgraded Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.35.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,241,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.34, for a total transaction of $104,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,212,708.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 23,925 shares of company stock valued at $8,700,188. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $416.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a PE ratio of 96.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $436.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.83. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

