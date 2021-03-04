Aviva PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,492 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.12% of Extra Space Storage worth $18,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 440.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

EXR opened at $123.38 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $72.70 and a one year high of $131.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.43 and its 200-day moving average is $113.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.77.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $287,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

