Aviva PLC Increases Stock Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,862 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $22,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 15.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 25.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 7.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PDD. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.84.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $168.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.94 billion, a PE ratio of -185.44 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $212.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.50.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.