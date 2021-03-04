Aviva PLC Makes New Investment in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 871,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,155,000. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.47% of Valvoline at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,571,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $360,328,000 after purchasing an additional 99,973 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,487,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740,425 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,334,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,829 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,240,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,198,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,011,000 after acquiring an additional 630,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $25.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.21. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $25.62.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

