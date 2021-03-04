Aviva PLC Purchases 17,091 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,091 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Digital Realty Trust worth $23,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 100,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,857 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,030,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at $96,007,991.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $234,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,333,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,024 shares of company stock worth $6,824,136. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DLR opened at $125.66 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $165.49. The stock has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.16 and a 200-day moving average of $143.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.37%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.55.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

