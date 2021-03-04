Aviva PLC Purchases 3,708 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $20,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APD stock opened at $262.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $268.70 and a 200 day moving average of $281.29. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.96%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. UBS Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

