Aviva PLC Purchases 58,616 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,616 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $15,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,077,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,311,000 after acquiring an additional 447,463 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,292,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,976,000 after acquiring an additional 188,472 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,433,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,209,000 after acquiring an additional 749,526 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,244,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,272,000 after acquiring an additional 44,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 39.7% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,189,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,924,000 after acquiring an additional 338,060 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.17.

NYSE:ELS opened at $60.40 on Thursday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.05 and a 200 day moving average of $62.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.