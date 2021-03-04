Aviva PLC Raises Stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.17% of Autohome worth $20,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATHM. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Autohome by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,261,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $125,657,000 after acquiring an additional 252,925 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Autohome by 308.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 195,611 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 69.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,746,000 after acquiring an additional 186,787 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,179,000 after acquiring an additional 169,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 10.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,687,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $162,048,000 after acquiring an additional 155,565 shares in the last quarter.

ATHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.10 to $117.60 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.04.

Autohome stock opened at $113.29 on Thursday. Autohome Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $147.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.99.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $8.42. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 39.58%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.73%.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

