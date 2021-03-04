Aviva PLC Raises Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,550 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Equity Residential worth $21,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Equity Residential by 307.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQR opened at $68.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $81.18.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQR. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

