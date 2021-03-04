Aviva PLC Raises Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $22,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $1,211,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,423 shares of company stock valued at $16,904,207 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.00.

LRCX opened at $551.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $551.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.64. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $603.60. The stock has a market cap of $78.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.