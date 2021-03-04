Aviva PLC Sells 10,851 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,851 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Burlington Stores worth $21,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,213,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,664 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 752,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.43.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.23, for a total value of $3,423,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 58,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,399,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $253.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.45 and a 200-day moving average of $229.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $272.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.54 and a beta of 0.75.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.