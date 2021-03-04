Aviva PLC Sells 2,834 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $18,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 38,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 379,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $41.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.42. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $44.24. The company has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,125.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.