Aviva PLC Sells 57,824 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 57,824 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Qorvo worth $22,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 393.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $171.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.25. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $67.54 and a one year high of $191.82.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $185,281.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,555,314.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $313,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,557 shares of company stock worth $729,558 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QRVO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.41.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

