Aviva PLC Sells 5,989 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,989 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $16,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,979,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,080,481,000 after acquiring an additional 129,279 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,291,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,085,122,000 after acquiring an additional 184,935 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in General Dynamics by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,397,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $356,803,000 after purchasing an additional 351,088 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in General Dynamics by 12.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,756,000 after purchasing an additional 230,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in General Dynamics by 777.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,944 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GD opened at $167.95 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $169.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.14 and a 200 day moving average of $149.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

GD has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.07.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

