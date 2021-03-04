Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Short Interest Update

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the January 28th total of 3,660,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 874,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVT. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Avnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $38.35 on Thursday. Avnet has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $42.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Avnet will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In related news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter worth about $43,151,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Avnet by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 390,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,699,000 after acquiring an additional 22,823 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at $6,850,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,737,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,238,000 after purchasing an additional 17,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter worth $10,154,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

