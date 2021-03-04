Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 167,200 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the January 28th total of 259,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS AXFOF opened at $22.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.58. Axfood AB has a 1 year low of $22.58 and a 1 year high of $23.10.

Separately, Danske raised shares of Axfood AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses in Sweden. It operates through Willys, HemkÃ¶p, Dagab, and Axfood Snabbgross segments. The company operates its retail business through Willys, HemkÃ¶p, and Eurocash chains; and the online store, Mat.se. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products.

