Axie Infinity Shards Market Capitalization Tops $9.12 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 4th. Axie Infinity Shards has a total market cap of $9.12 million and $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity Shards token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00057706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $374.25 or 0.00776665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00026719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00032365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00061123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00044770 BTC.

Axie Infinity Shards Token Profile

Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity . The official website for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.com

Axie Infinity Shards Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity Shards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

