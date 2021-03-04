AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Stock Price Down 7.8%

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) dropped 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.80 and last traded at $19.93. Approximately 570,727 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 275,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.61.

AXGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AxoGen from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AxoGen from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AxoGen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $811.89 million, a PE ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average is $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other AxoGen news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $62,335.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 609,099 shares in the company, valued at $12,181,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,932 shares of company stock worth $1,439,869. 6.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AxoGen by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,006,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,807,000 after purchasing an additional 142,239 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AxoGen during the third quarter worth about $20,113,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,505,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,944,000 after buying an additional 208,820 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,351,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,197,000 after buying an additional 82,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,161,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,795,000 after buying an additional 81,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

