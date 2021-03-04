Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Analysts expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.89. Axos Financial reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $162.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.35 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

AX has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price target on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

Shares of AX stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.94. The stock had a trading volume of 27,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.35 and its 200 day moving average is $33.28. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $49.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.82.

In other Axos Financial news, Director Mosich Nick sold 3,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $151,841.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,942.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,070 shares of company stock valued at $590,429. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 43.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

