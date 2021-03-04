Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.99) Per Share (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.99) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.12) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.05).

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AXSM. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.91.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $70.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.99. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.99. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 2.59.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

