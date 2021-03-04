AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Shares Down 9.4%

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) fell 9.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.16 and last traded at $11.57. 828,729 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 538,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXTI. BWS Financial raised their price objective on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Northland Securities raised their price target on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.55. The firm has a market cap of $477.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.54 and a beta of 2.29.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. Equities analysts predict that AXT, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $130,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 37,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $370,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,000 shares of company stock worth $999,290 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in AXT in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 306.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 234.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 1,609.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

About AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

