Azuki Price Up 93.6% Over Last Week (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. During the last seven days, Azuki has traded 93.6% higher against the dollar. Azuki has a market cap of $7.46 million and approximately $384,560.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azuki token can now be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00001770 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Azuki alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $226.81 or 0.00471781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00072074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00077649 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00083938 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $232.50 or 0.00483623 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00052230 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 8,879,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,768,008 tokens. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Azuki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azuki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.