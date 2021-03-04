B. Riley Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of MasTec in a report released on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.77 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.84. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MasTec’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays raised their target price on MasTec from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. MasTec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.85.

Shares of MTZ opened at $89.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MasTec has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $92.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.31.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,773,706.68. Also, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $2,404,562.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,294 shares in the company, valued at $14,037,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,115 shares of company stock worth $4,733,580 in the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

