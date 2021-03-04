B. Riley Comments on Service Properties Trust’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Service Properties Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Service Properties Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

SVC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Service Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Service Properties Trust stock opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.06%.

In other Service Properties Trust news, Director John L. Harrington sold 16,200 shares of Service Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $202,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 190,582 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1,417.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 98,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 92,251 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 386,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 13,034 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,719,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.