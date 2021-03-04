B. Riley Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) – B. Riley increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WHF. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

NASDAQ WHF opened at $14.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $307.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.38. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHF. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 882,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,017,000 after purchasing an additional 221,427 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 155.6% in the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 93,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 57,184 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 79,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 51,889 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the third quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $387,000.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 93.42%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.