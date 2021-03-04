B. Riley Increases Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Price Target to $19.00

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) had its price objective raised by analysts at B. Riley from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CDR traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.49. Cedar Realty Trust has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $17.29.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.34). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 12.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 309.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36,113 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $618,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 66.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 337,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 134,361 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 59.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 929,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 345,723 shares during the period.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.