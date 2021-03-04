B. Riley Weighs in on Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BVH)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford forecasts that the company will earn $1.85 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

BVH stock opened at $16.57 on Thursday. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $320.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.36.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.42. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at $6,015,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter worth about $1,786,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter worth about $614,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter worth about $1,119,000. 22.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, and Charleston. The company also provides mortgage, VOI title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

