B. Riley Weighs in on Carter’s, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Carter’s in a report released on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Carter’s’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $989.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Carter’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

NYSE CRI opened at $82.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $105.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $485,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,402,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,342,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,533,000 after purchasing an additional 51,443 shares during the last quarter.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

