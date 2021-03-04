B. Riley Weighs in on Tecnoglass Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tecnoglass in a report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TGLS. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of TGLS stock opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.18. Tecnoglass has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.99 million, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.49%.

In other news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $56,640.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

