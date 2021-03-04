Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Stock Price Down 9%

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)’s share price fell 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.78. 2,556,478 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 1,566,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

The company has a market cap of $352.62 million, a P/E ratio of -56.66 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.80.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.20.

In related news, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 17,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 646,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,053.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 24,094 shares of company stock worth $133,500. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 239,892 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $582,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 17.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.