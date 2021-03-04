Badger Daylighting (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Downgraded by Industrial Alliance Securities to “Sell”

Badger Daylighting (OTCMKTS:BADFF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BADFF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Badger Daylighting presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

BADFF stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.45. 1,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.58. Badger Daylighting has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $34.45.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

