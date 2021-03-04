BAE Systems (LON:BA) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

BAE Systems (LON:BA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 644 ($8.41) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 29.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 595.44 ($7.78).

Shares of LON BA traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 499.10 ($6.52). The company had a trading volume of 5,360,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,603. The company has a market cap of £16.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.32. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 613.40 ($8.01). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 480.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 495.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00.

In related news, insider Stephen Pearce purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 480 ($6.27) per share, for a total transaction of £48,000 ($62,712.31). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,090 shares of company stock worth $4,844,974.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

