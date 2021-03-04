Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.17 Billion

Equities analysts expect Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to post $4.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.19 billion. Baidu posted sales of $3.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year sales of $19.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.20 billion to $19.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $22.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.34 billion to $23.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Baidu.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark upped their target price on Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. China Renaissance Securities raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.56.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Baidu by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $277.80 on Thursday. Baidu has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The company has a market cap of $94.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $275.99 and its 200 day moving average is $178.90.

Baidu declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baidu (BIDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.