Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 14,041 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,333,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,041 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 2.69% of Veeco Instruments worth $23,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 447.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 61.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VECO. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $21.85 on Thursday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.10.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

