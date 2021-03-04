Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 17,731 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 130.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,731 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.06% of Masimo worth $8,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Masimo news, EVP Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total transaction of $7,967,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,782 shares in the company, valued at $7,644,211.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 11,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.50, for a total value of $3,056,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,735,109.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,273 shares of company stock valued at $33,575,334 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MASI. Raymond James increased their price objective on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $241.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $143.90 and a one year high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

