Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $31.63 Million Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 58.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,809,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667,046 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.25% of iQIYI worth $31,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in iQIYI by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iQIYI by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in iQIYI by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in iQIYI by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI stock opened at $26.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average is $22.22. iQIYI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. As a group, analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.20 price target on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.45.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

