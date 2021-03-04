Baillie Gifford & Co. Invests $3.82 Million in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,024 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,610,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,108,459,000 after purchasing an additional 539,396 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,076,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,227,000 after purchasing an additional 188,380 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,555,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Veeva Systems by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 727,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,479,000 after purchasing an additional 166,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $263.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $292.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.15. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $325.54. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total value of $605,784.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,025.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total value of $27,411.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,486 shares in the company, valued at $428,770.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,901 shares of company stock worth $6,691,380 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VEEV. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.08.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

