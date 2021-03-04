Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 3,317 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.29% of Dolby Laboratories worth $28,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3,193.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 685,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,630,000 after purchasing an additional 63,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $99.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.72. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $101.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

DLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total transaction of $1,361,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 22,041 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $2,005,731.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 179,044 shares of company stock valued at $16,451,164. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

