Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 61,187 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,153,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,187 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 4.15% of EverQuote worth $43,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,227,000 after purchasing an additional 88,641 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 928,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,686,000 after purchasing an additional 232,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,580,000 after purchasing an additional 142,595 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 531,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,842,000 after purchasing an additional 91,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 509,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,012,000 after purchasing an additional 77,490 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 15,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $715,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,146.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 3,125 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $101,281.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,393 shares in the company, valued at $7,110,527.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,431 shares of company stock valued at $4,682,487. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EVER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $44.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -142.22 and a beta of 1.58. EverQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $63.44.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.79 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. EverQuote’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

