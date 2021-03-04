Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases Shares of 252,000 Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 252,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,822,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Royal Caribbean Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RCL. Berenberg Bank lowered Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.73.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $94.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

