Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 5,584,989 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 98.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,584,989 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Relay Therapeutics worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RLAY. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $21,295,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $787,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $87,967,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $9,685,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RLAY shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 5,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $275,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $825,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,500,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,470,294 shares of company stock valued at $140,852,304.

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $38.59 on Thursday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.56 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.97.

Relay Therapeutics Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

