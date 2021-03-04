Baillie Gifford & Co. Takes $24.45 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 208,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,452,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist increased their price target on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

MDT stock opened at $117.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.96. The stock has a market cap of $158.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $120.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

